1/
Ernestine Faja
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestine Faja

Franklin - Ernestine (nee Schade) Faja, age 95, was reunited with her beloved husband, Roald Faja, on November 20, 2020. Dear mom of Ralph (Judy) Faja and Mary Ann (Dean) Mowery; loving Grandma of Brandon (Katie) Mowery, Tracy (Rick) Hilbert, Eric Mowery, Ryan Faja, and Jordan Mowery; cherished Nana of Cameron, Lily, Parker, and Maxwell, and devoted sister of Fritz Schade. She is further survived by other family and friends. Private services are planned. Ernestine will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Mom, Grandma, Nana, you will always be loved, remembered, and missed. A special thank you to the staff at Autumn Leaves and Legacy Hospice for providing wonderful care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved