Ernestine FajaFranklin - Ernestine (nee Schade) Faja, age 95, was reunited with her beloved husband, Roald Faja, on November 20, 2020. Dear mom of Ralph (Judy) Faja and Mary Ann (Dean) Mowery; loving Grandma of Brandon (Katie) Mowery, Tracy (Rick) Hilbert, Eric Mowery, Ryan Faja, and Jordan Mowery; cherished Nana of Cameron, Lily, Parker, and Maxwell, and devoted sister of Fritz Schade. She is further survived by other family and friends. Private services are planned. Ernestine will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Mom, Grandma, Nana, you will always be loved, remembered, and missed. A special thank you to the staff at Autumn Leaves and Legacy Hospice for providing wonderful care.