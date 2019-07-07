Services
Heritage Funeral Home
3801 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-7039
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST VERONICA CHURCH
353 E Norwich Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
ST VERONICA CHURCH
353 E Norwich Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Ernestine G. Stadler

Ernestine G. Stadler Notice
Stadler, Ernestine G. (Nee Evans) Born to Eternal Life June 28th, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Norbert Stadler. Loving mother of Gregory (JoAnn), Keith (Susan), and Norbert Jr. (Carol). Proud grandma of seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Survived by her brother Russell (Delores) Figie, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday July 8th from 10-11am at ST VERONICA CHURCH (353 E Norwich Ave, Milwaukee) with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am. Burial to follow at Good Hope Cemetery. For full notice see Funeral Home website.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
