Ervin A. Tuziak
Ervin A. Tuziak

Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 14th surrounded by his kids at the age of 88. Beloved Husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) who he was married to for over 50 years. Cherished Father of Lisa (Jay) Henderson. Special "Buddy" to Jay.

Erv was born to Adam and Agnes and was the last of seven children. He bravely served our country in Korea and was a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal. Erv was employed by the Allen Bradley Corporation, now Rockwell Automation, for 38 years and retired in 1988. He enjoyed traveling cross country on the Amtrak Train to Las Vegas and spending time puttering around his house of 53 years. Erv walked up and down his stairs every day until his last month at home. He was an avid Brewers, Packers and College Basketball Fan and was a wealth of athletic knowledge.

Thank you to Dr. Thomas and his Staff at the Froedtert Clinical Cancer Center and to Tana, his nurse of 2 years and Carla from the Horizon Home Care and Hospice and Nona at Hair's the Place for their extraordinary care. Erv was also blessed with caring Neighbors and Friends.

Christian Services with Military Honors will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 3801 W. Morgan Ave., on Tuesday, October 20th at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the Disabled American Veterans would be appreciated.

Dad, we'll be sure to share a Fifth on the Fourth and Blow Out The Candles (turn off the lights).






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
October 17, 2020
What a GREAT guy! I had the honor & pleasure to be a neighbor for over 30 years. Erv was like family to us. Please accept my sincere condolences on his passing. He will remain in my thoughts and prayers with fond memories forever.
Tom Kubczak
Neighbor
