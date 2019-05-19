Dzierzewski, Ervin B. Peacefully joined his wife Delores and son Wayne Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at the age of 95. He was the cherished grandfather of Jill (Phil) Kelly and his four-legged grand-dog Boss. Will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many adoring friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 from 9:30am-11am at ST GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH (3160 S 63rd ST, Milwaukee) with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Along with being a loving husband of 73 years, and a dedicated father and grandfather, Ervin devoted much of his life to the Knights of Columbus and St Gregory the Great. Being a former Packer, he also enjoyed all Wisconsin sports. Later in life he loved playing bingo with the many friends he made at St. Camillus. Ervin was fortunate enough to make a trip on the Honor Flight last year and experience the trip of lifetime. Family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents of St Camillus for their friendship and support. Ervin will be remembered for being a wonderful conversationalist, for always sharing a smile, and for his ability to never forget a name and always make you feel special.



