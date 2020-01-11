Resources
Ervin E. Wheelock

Ervin E. Wheelock Notice
Ervin E. Wheelock

Milwaukee - Was reunited with his beloved wife Gloria of 48 years on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving father of Cheryl (the late Bennett) Sanders, Terryl, Timothy (Evelyn), Todd (Cora), Theodore, Caryle, and Tyrone. Proud grandpa of 8 and great-grandpa of 14. Dear brother of June (Larry) Schuyler, Carol (the late Everette) Cornelius, and the late Ken (the late Danica). Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Friday, January 17 starting at 10AM until time of service at 12PM. Burial at Arlington Park Cemetery to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
