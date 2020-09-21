1/1
Ervin J. Lotter
1930 - 2020
Ervin J. Lotter

Milwaukee - Ervin "Erv" Joseph Lotter, lifelong resident of Milwaukee, WI, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020. Erv was born on December 29, 1930 to the late Joseph and Cecilia Lotter. He was the oldest of three children. After high school, Erv served as a sergeant in the United States Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon his return to the United States, he met and married the love of his life, Maxine (nee:Dorsch).

Erv worked in the shipping and freight industry and became a successful regional sales manager. Erv was an excellent fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his cottage on Lake Metonga. He also enjoyed antiquing and had several rental spaces in multiple antique shops in the Milwaukee area.

Erv will be fondly remembered for his great sense of humor, practical jokes and playing Santa Claus at many holiday parties.

He was a devoted and loving husband to Maxine, for 67 years, and beloved father, grandfather and uncle. Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Maxine, daughter, Debra (Peter) Barclay, granddaughters, Christine (Nick) Verbos, and Kimberly (Brock) McBride, siblings Marlene (Tom) Freckmann, and Al (Elaine) Lotter. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 25 at Krause Funeral Home on 9000 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI from 4-5:45 pm, followed by a service at 6 pm. Live-streaming available, please see funeral home website for details. A private inurnment to be held at a different date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 05:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
SEP
25
Service
06:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
