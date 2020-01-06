Resources
Ervin J. Szewczuga

Winter Haven, FL - Died peacefully on December 24, 2019 in Winter Haven, FL at the age of 97. Loving husband of Alice for 35 years. Dear father of Patricia (James) Jorgenson and Del (Rena) Szewczuga. Grandfather of Keith and Janell. Great-grandfather of Raelynn Dae. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Erv was a proud WWII combat veteran of the US Army. He was an electrician at Miller Brewery and a proud Senior Olympian record holder.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 15 from 4 - 6 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. If desired, memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020
