|
|
Pachucki, Ervin John "Erv" Entered into Eternal Life on Sunday, June 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with ALS. Age 87. Cherished husband and best friend of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Van Brunt) for almost 48 years. Loving companion of CH Sean and Elfie. Brother of Loretta and Longene (Gerry). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by 9 siblings. Erv enjoyed volleyball, golf, gardening, dance, figure skating and cooking. He was very proud of his dogs, in show, and later in life volunteering with them to give joy and comfort to others. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Monday, July 8 from 5 - 8 PM. Eulogy and shared memories at 7 PM. Additional visitation on Tuesday at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., from 9 - 9:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. He loved roses and gardening and everything he touched would bloom.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019