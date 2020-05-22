Ervin M. AndrykowskiMilwaukee, WI - Born to Eternal Life May 21, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving husband of Clarice (nee Roth). Cherished father of Bonnie (Michael) Caravella, Michael, Kathy (Scott Woltzen), Mary Ellen (Jeff Johnson) and Jeffrey. Beloved grandfather of Erin Horman, Colleen Wischnewski, Joseph Caravella, Tony Caravella. Great-grandfather of Ian, Xavier, Maya, Evan, Francesca, Leo, Kate, Lucas and Dominic. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Due to gathering restrictions, visitation and services will be private for the family. A live stream of Ervin's funeral service will be viewable Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1PM. Please see the funeral home's website for the link.Ervin was a graduate of South Division High School, attended UW-Madison on a football scholarship and played in the 1953 Rose Bowl. He worked at Allen-Bradley for over 40 years, was a longtime member of St. Paul Parish where he was an usher, member of the Holy Name Society and served on Parish Council. He was passionate about sports -- both watching and playing them, later enjoying coaching his children and grandchildren, and was an accomplished Sheepshead player.