Ervin Michael Ludwiczak
1954 - 2020
Ervin Michael Ludwiczak

66, passed away peacefully Monday, October 12th, 2020 at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa.

Ervin was born August 18th 1954, to parents Arlene & Ervin Ludwiczak. He grew up and spent most of his life in South Milwaukee, where his family owned the South Milwaukee Arcade and Bowling Alley. Ervin loved to play horseshoes at the Big Chill, where he won consecutive championships. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to his garden, and picking edible mushrooms in Grant Park.

Ervin is survived by a daughter, Katie May Ludwiczak, and two stepsons, Jonathan Spieth & Jason (Michelle) Spieth. He is also survived by his brothers, Michael (Cherie) Ludwiczak & Chris (Kathleen) Ludwiczak. Further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Ervin is preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Ludwiczak, and daughter Jessica Ludwiczak. The family is hosting a private memorial gathering; in lieu of flowers, please keep Ervin and the family in your thoughts.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
