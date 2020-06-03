Ervin R. Pinnow
Milwaukee - Age 97, passed away on June 1, 2020. Retiree of the Milwaukee Police Department. Graveside services Monday, June 15, 2020. For complete notice visit funeral home website:www.churchandchapel.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.