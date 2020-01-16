|
|
Erwin H. "Bumpy" Podewils
Germantown - Born to Eternal Life on Jan. 15, 2020. Age 91 years. Loving husband of Norrene (nee Brandt) for 68 years. Father of David and Cathy (Chris) and Allan Dobberfuhl. Grandfather of Sarah (Bernardo), Amy (Eric), the late Matthew, Elizabeth (Michael), and Emily. Great-Grandfather of Alejandro, Johnny, June, Dean, Lane, Noah, and Luke. Brother-in-law of Orrene (the late Albert) Reblin. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Elsie Podewils, his in-laws, Jesse and Florence Brandt, his brothers, Lester (the late Audrey), Elroy (the late Millie), and Donald (the late Rosemary) Podewils and his sister-in-law, Verna Bell (the late Norman) Prost.
He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 139. Bumpy was employed by Tomasini Contractors, Inc. He was a proud owner of his pride and joy, his 1928 Willys Knight and he was a member of the Kettle Moraine Model T Club.
Visitation for Bumpy will be held on Wed. Jan. 22 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 3 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 5 PM. Burial will be at Our Savior's U.C.C. Church Cemetery in Germantown. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Savior's U.C.C. in Germantown or the are appreciated. The family of Bumpy would like to thank the staff at the Gables of Germantown-Matter Haus and Season's Hospice for their care of Bumpy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020