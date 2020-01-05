Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Erwin J. Rohde

Erwin J. Rohde
Erwin J. Rohde

New Berlin - Reunited with his wife, Virginia, on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Age 88. Loving father of Cindy (Steve) Fry and Sandy (Kurt) Traeder. Preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Jason. Loving grandfather of Justin (Becky) Fry, Taylor Fry, and Kyle Traeder. Dear brother of Marion Krempien. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 10-11:45AM. Service at 12 Noon. Private family interment at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Atonement Lutheran Church, S70 W16244 Martin Drive, Muskego, WI 53150.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020
