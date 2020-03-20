|
|
Erwin Mueller
Died peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side on Thursday March 19, 2020. Age 86. Beloved husband of Irma for 57 years. Loving father of Christine (Dennis) Konkel and Linda Schedlbauer. Adoring Opa of James (Jessica), Katie and Elizabeth Konkel and Megan and Ryan Schedlbauer. Further survived by family in Germany, relatives and friends.
Private funeral and burial will be held. A memorial in honor of Erwin will be held at a later date.
Erwin was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. His family meant everything to him.
Donations to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc would be appreciated.
"Until we meet again"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020