Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
the chapel of Clement Manor
3939 S. 92nd Street
Greenfield, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
the chapel of Clement Manor
3939 S. 92nd Street
Greenfield, WI
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Erwin Krolnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erwin P. Krolnik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erwin P. Krolnik Notice
Krolnik, Erwin P. Age 83, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane (Leverenz) for 53 years. Loving father of Adam, Kerre Kingston and David. Cherished grandpa of Tabitha (Michael) Engel, Robyn Radovich, Seth, Nick and Sarah Krolnik. Great-grandpa of Emilia Diane and Addison Kate. Visitation will on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at the chapel of Clement Manor 3939 S. 92nd Street, Greenfield. Interment will at 2:30 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please meet at cemetery office. To receive directions text 1853429 to 414-313-9332.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erwin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline