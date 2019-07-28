|
Krolnik, Erwin P. Age 83, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane (Leverenz) for 53 years. Loving father of Adam, Kerre Kingston and David. Cherished grandpa of Tabitha (Michael) Engel, Robyn Radovich, Seth, Nick and Sarah Krolnik. Great-grandpa of Emilia Diane and Addison Kate. Visitation will on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at the chapel of Clement Manor 3939 S. 92nd Street, Greenfield. Interment will at 2:30 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please meet at cemetery office. To receive directions text 1853429 to 414-313-9332.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019