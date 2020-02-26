|
Erwin (Erv) R. Krukowski
Wausaukee - Erwin (Erv) R. Krukowski, 95, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in Peshtigo,WI. He was born on July 22, 1924 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Walter and Estelle (Wypjewski) Krukowski.
Visitation will be at the SS. Joseph & Edward Catholic Church in Porterfield, WI on Saturday, February 29 from 9am-noon. Mass with Fr. Jess Berdol as the presider will be at noon. The 20 Year Club will hold military services immediately after Mass. The Council of Catholic Women will serve a luncheon following in the church hall after the service. Burial will be in the spring at St. Edward Cemetery in Wagner. Thielen Funeral Home of Marinette is assisting the family. The full obit may be viewed at www.thielenfh.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020