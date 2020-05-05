Erwin W. Stollenwerk
Erwin W. Stollenwerk

Muskego - Erwin went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus in heaven on May 1st at the age of 92. Loving father of Judy (Ron) Jutrzunka, Wayne (Donna), Russell (Yvonne), Donna (Jim) Stolp and daughter-in-law Sharon. Grandfather of Justin, Jonathan, Megan, Daniel, Marie, Ellen, Laura and Robin. Great-grandfather of Kyra, Liam, Logan, Riley, Charlotte, Elijah and Samuel. Also survived by his cousin, Marilyn, and many relatives. Preceded in death by wife, Mary, and eldest son, Glenn.

Erwin was a WWII Navy veteran, first serving in the North Atlantic and later in the South Pacific. He enjoyed puzzles, walking with his children in Grant Park, traveling, and was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Oak Creek. Thank you, Pastors Dummer and Uttenreither.

Heart-felt thanks to Tutor Oaks Health Care Center staff for their compassionate care, kindness, and patience. You are the best!

Erwin's life will be celebrated at a future time when it's safe for all to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church in Oak Creek or Wisconsin Honor Flight are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
