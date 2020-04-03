|
Erwin Zimmermann
Mequon - Of Mequon, the gentlest of giants, was a mensch to all. We lost him Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the age of 71. Erwin is survived by his greatest treasures, his wife Marina of 26 years (together 32) who he adored (and made sure everyone knew it), their boys who brought him endless happiness: Julius, Zachary, and Solomon, and his older brother Josef (Karen) with whom he could spend endless hours. A "brother" to his sisters-in-law, Karen and Lena Beresten, and an extraordinary uncle to Anna (Allan), Nathan, Mari, and Kate (Michael), he helped whoever needed it, which often meant a long drive to a favorite restaurant. Erwin was devoted to his parents (Rose and Salomon) who preceded him in death and to his in-laws, Irina and Leo Beresten, who survive him and for whom he loved and cared for as if his own. His family was everything to him. Steve and Masha Wagner, Lola Rosenblatt, Ani Magid, and Fred Berkowitz were more like brothers and sisters than cousins. Erwin was adored by his three great-nieces (Lexi, Becca, and Maggie) and was always available for a cuddle or as a fixture to climb on.
Born in Linz, Austria to Holocaust survivors, Erwin immigrated to the United States with his family at age 8. He attended Washington High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Erwin became an accountant and financial advisor which allowed him to pursue his many other passions ranging from racquetball, art, gardening, and pastries. In 1998 Erwin opened Le Parve, a kosher bakery in Glendale, Wisconsin. Erwin's donuts and brownies are unmatched to this day.
Never afraid to show emotion, Erwin was the first to cry with joy at any simcha. Erwin's toasts were unforgettable. His humor, sincerity and his adoration of Marina was legendary. He treated her like a queen and the feeling was mutual.
To know Erwin was to know a caring that knew no bounds, a stubbornness that could be infuriating yet always admirable. It was to know wit and a sense of humor that left you laughing until your cheeks hurt, and gregariousness that made time fly when you were with him.
The pride Erwin had for his family radiated from him. It was a light that made everything and every day brighter for everyone he touched. What a beautiful life.
Private services due to current circumstances.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020