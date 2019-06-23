|
Passed away suddenly on June 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Esay was born on January 19, 1928 in South Milwaukee to his beloved parents Almas and Hamparsoum Esaian immigrants and survivors of the Armenian genocide.
Esay graduated from South Milwaukee High School where his friends gave him the nickname "Dugan" which he was known as throughout his life. During high school he began working in the office at Bucyrus Erie and after graduation he then began an electrical apprenticeship. Esay was extremely proud of his 50-year career at Bucyrus Erie, and was one of less than a dozen people that held this honorable distinction. His work ethic is one to be admired and that his family holds in high regard.
After his retirement Esay (Dugan) continued to keep himself busy helping out his friends, neighbors, and family with various electrical and outdoor projects. He was always there to lend a hand, share a tool, or offer advice.
Esay (Dugan) was the proud volunteer caretaker of the St. Haroutune Cemetery (Holy Resurrection Armenian Cemetery) and Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church. He found working at the cemetery very fulfilling and tranquil.
Esay loved to do word search puzzles, read the paper from front to back daily and had an excellent memory. He was an avid Packers fan and spent every game day with his daughters cheering them on. He cherished his many friendships, possessed a great sense of humor and always had a twinkle in his eye.
He loved his family traditions of Cousins Night, Breakfast in the Park on 4th of July, Shish Kebob Dinner on New Year's Day and the countless holiday and family birthday celebrations.
Esay is survived by his wife of 64 years Rose (Madaghian) Esaian and his children: son Michael (Barbara) Esaian; daughter Sandra (Larry) Stone; daughter Louise Esaian and son Todd Esaian, as well as his dear cousin Alice Hacherian. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Lisa (Tim) Chiappetta, Lorry Stone, Scott Martin, Josh Martin, Becki Martin and his great-grandchildren Miles Louis Chiappetta, Ella Rose Chiappetta and Ryan Rae Martin. He is further survived by his wonderful nieces and nephews all whom he shared many memories and a loving relationship.
Esay was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Albert (Martha) Topalian and his sister Osana (Matt) Kaprelian; and his dear cousins Martha and George Hacherian.
Family and Friends may meet with the family at Molthen Bell Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, June 26th from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held immediately afterwards at 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, June 27th, visitation will be held at the Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church located at 909 Michigan Avenue in South Milwaukee from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service to follow. Interment will take place immediately after the service at the St. Haroutune Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Esay's name are suggested to St. Haroutune Cemetery and can be mailed to P.O. Box 143 South Milwaukee, WI 53172.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2019