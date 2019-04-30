Services
Pump, Estelle (Nee Feller) Passed away April 29, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Morton Swerdlow and the late Sam Pump. Cherished mother of Joseph Pump and the late Daniel Pump. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends. Funeral services Wednesday, May 1 at 1:30 PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
