Estelle T. Pacyna
Estelle T. Pacyna

Milwaukee -

(Née Remiszewski) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of Allen (Margaret) Pacyna, Brian (Leanna) Pacyna, Cheryl (Dale) Kiedrowski and Jennifer Pacyna. Proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
