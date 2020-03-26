|
|
Esther B. Bergemann
(Nee Bertram) was welcomed as the tenth and youngest child of Alex and Katie (Kayser) Bertram on January 23, 1929, in Milwaukee, where she grew up. She attended Girls Technology High School with interests in sewing, cooking and math. Esther met her future husband, Roger, riding horses with a friend and they married on October 18, 1947 at Epiphany Lutheran Church. Together, they raised six children, two girls and four boys. Her interest in cooking led to opening two Berg's Restaurant, family eateries on North Avenue, near Sherman Boulevard and another on State Street in downtown Milwaukee. In retirement, Esther's was very active with knitting, creating over 300 mittens, scarfs and hats annually that she donated to a local church in West Bend where she spent her final years. The church was so happy with her skills, that they brought her yarn, asking her to add knitting for special needs.
Esther passed away, very peacefully, on March 23, 2020 at the home of her daughter and was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, son Dennis Bergemann and daughter Janet Smith as well as her parents and nine siblings. She is survived by her children; Linda R. Cherubini (Dennis), Roy (Kathy) Bergemann, Robert Bergemann, Roger (Raquel) Bergemann, 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
With the current Covid-19 limitations, a private family funeral will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Harder Funeral Home in Brookfield. A Memorial Celebrating Esther's Life will be held at a date to be determined following the lifting of limitations, keeping all of the family and friends safe.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020