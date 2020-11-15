Esther E. Hatleli
Greenfield - (nee Hilp) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, November 8, 2020, age 99 years. She was born November 22, 1920 to Philapena (nee Toebe) and John Hilp. Preceded in death by her husband, Vern C. Hatleli. Dear mother of Floyd (Bonnie) Thames. Loving grandmother of Jonathan (Sandra) Thames and Christopher (Gwendolyn) Thames. Great-grandmother of Matthew, Kayla, Olivia and Emily. She was preceded in death by sisters: Louise Rundberg, Leona Klukas and Elaine Hilp in infancy. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. There will be a private family service with Pastor Peters and live-streaming of the service Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 3PM - link will be available at "https://www.bvfh.net/obituaries/Esther-E--Hatleli?obId=18937655#/celebrationWall"
. Private interment Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, WI. Member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church (9th and Highland) Fire Restoration Fund appreciated.