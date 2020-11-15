1/1
Esther E. Hatleli
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther E. Hatleli

Greenfield - (nee Hilp) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, November 8, 2020, age 99 years. She was born November 22, 1920 to Philapena (nee Toebe) and John Hilp. Preceded in death by her husband, Vern C. Hatleli. Dear mother of Floyd (Bonnie) Thames. Loving grandmother of Jonathan (Sandra) Thames and Christopher (Gwendolyn) Thames. Great-grandmother of Matthew, Kayla, Olivia and Emily. She was preceded in death by sisters: Louise Rundberg, Leona Klukas and Elaine Hilp in infancy. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. There will be a private family service with Pastor Peters and live-streaming of the service Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 3PM - link will be available at "https://www.bvfh.net/obituaries/Esther-E--Hatleli?obId=18937655#/celebrationWall". Private interment Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, WI. Member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church (9th and Highland) Fire Restoration Fund appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Service
03:00 PM
https://www.bvfh.net/obituaries/Esther-E--Hatleli?obId=18937655#/celebrationWall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved