Esther E. Meyer
Lac du Flambeau - 79, passed away April 24, 2020.
Survivors; husband Andrew C. Meyer, son Andrew (Melody) Meyer of Brookfield; daughter-in-law Theresa Meyer; four grandchildren, Katrina, Diana, Laura and Jacob; brother Everett (Betty) Huebner, sisters Margaret (Sid) Whitford, Eva Puhl and Ruth (Joe) Viau. She was preceded in death by a son Scott Meyer and a brother David Huebner.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020