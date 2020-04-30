Services
Bolger Funeral Home
212 West Chicago Avenue
Minocqua, WI 54548
715-356-3200
Esther E. Meyer

Esther E. Meyer

Lac du Flambeau - 79, passed away April 24, 2020.

Survivors; husband Andrew C. Meyer, son Andrew (Melody) Meyer of Brookfield; daughter-in-law Theresa Meyer; four grandchildren, Katrina, Diana, Laura and Jacob; brother Everett (Betty) Huebner, sisters Margaret (Sid) Whitford, Eva Puhl and Ruth (Joe) Viau. She was preceded in death by a son Scott Meyer and a brother David Huebner.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date in Milwaukee.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
