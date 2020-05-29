Esther F. Oleniczak
Found peace May 26, 2020 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Edmund. Loving mother of Michael Oleniczak and Judith (Ronald) Golombowski. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.