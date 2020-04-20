Services
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
1025 Margaret Street
Woodruff, WI 54568
(715) 439-4100
Esther F. Verdev

Conover, WI - Esther F. Verdev, 66, Conover, WI died April 18th . Born February 16, 1954 in Green Bay, WI daughter of Antonio and Clara (nee Rodriguez) Orosco Sr.

Survived by husband, Victor; 2 daughters, Raquel (Joey) Hernandez and Melissa (Mario Delgado) Villa and Victors 2 children Victor D Verdev and Julie (Michael) Kresse and 7 grandchildren, her mother, Clara Orosco; 2 sisters, Josie Orosco, Linda Herrera; 2 brothers, Daniel Orosco and Marcy Orosco. Preceded by her father Antonio Orosco Sr. and 1 brother Antonio Orosco Jr.

Cremation took place and Memorial Services will be in Milwaukee, WI at later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
