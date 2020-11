Or Copy this URL to Share

Entered into Eternal Life on November 5, 2020 at the age of 79. She is survived by a host of relatives and friends. Combined Services Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Brentwood Church of Christ 6425 N. 60th St.. Visitation 9 a.m. until Funeral at 10 a.m. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812









