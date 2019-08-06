|
Gesinski, Esther "Auntie" (Nee Julga) Reunited with her beloved husband, Harry on August 3, 2019 at the age of 101. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Julga, sister, Irene Roberg, brothers, Walter and Raymond Julga. Many thanks to her caregivers at Wilson Commons - Polonaise Building and Hometown Hospice for their loving care of our Auntie. She is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7th at 11:00 A.M. at ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. HELEN SITE 3329 S. 10th St. Visitation at CHURCH from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to . We will miss your delicious Red Velvet Cake.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019