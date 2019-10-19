Services
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
Esther J. Banaszynski

(Skaradzinski) Born to Eternal Life October 16, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Loving mother of Susan (Everett) Ellwitz, Donna Kuhtz, Peter, the late Mark and Michael and second mother to Kaylene Dowdle. Dear grandmother of Oliver and Elizabeth Kuhtz and step-grandmother of Joshua and Nathan Ellwitz. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Esther was a member of the Christian Women at the Basilica, a Girl Scout leader for many years and a Past President of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Philanthropic Sorority. In lieu of flowers memorials to the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation would be appreciated.

Visitation Friday, October 25 at the Funeral Home from 9:30-10:45 AM. Funeral Friday at 10:45 AM from the Funeral Home to the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave) for the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
