Esther Kintop (nee Ziarek)
South Milwaukee - Found peace on April 25, 2020 at the age of 98. She was met at the gates of Heaven by her husband Ervin "Butch" Kintop, daughter Joann Sturm, daughter-in-law Linda Kintop, grandson Craig Lazarski and her 14 brothers and sisters.
Survived by her children Rose (Jim) Chronert, Jean (Jim) Barnier, Linda (Roger) Lazarski, Rich (Diane) Kintop, Ron Kintop, Tom (Jayne) Kintop and Corine Kintop.
She was a great mother and always giving of herself, volunteering at St. Adalbert Church and School while raising her children. She loved her family time and seeing her family grow. She had 18 grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren, all special to her.
Mom relocated to the Park Falls area, then to Marinette, and lastly to Saukville. She loved to watch the deer and help with gardens, going to Bingo and playing cards. She will be greatly missed.
Mom will make her final journey to South Milwaukee at a later date for a Catholic memorial mass.
The family would like to thank Aurora Home Hospice staff for their excellent care and compassion.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020.