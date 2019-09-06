Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
1925 - 2019
Bayside - (nee Opperman) Extraordinary mother, grandmother and friend will be missed by all. She and her husband the late Walter founded the Bayside Garden Center in 1955. Esther was born and raised in Sheboygan. She is survived by her children Steve (Leslie), Mick (Marcy Kurland), Barbara (Chuck) Kogler, Ann (Peter) Murphy, grandchildren of Jeffrey (Brigid), Julie (Stu) Roll, Andy (Erin), Christine, Tommy (Caitlin), Laura Kogler (Amy Sperling), Allison Kogler, Alex Murphy, Zachary Murphy, dear friend Cynthia VanEs, and 8 great grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of Elizabeth Residence of Bayside for its loving care. We know there is now delicious pie in heaven.

Visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, September 8th, from 2:00 pm until time of Funeral Service at 4 p.m. Private burial Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019
