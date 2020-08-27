1/
Esther L. Ziolkowski
Esther L. Ziolkowski

(Nee Bierman) Welcomed into eternal life August 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving mother of Michael (Yvonne) Ziolkowski, Jim (Kathy) Ziolkowski, Danny (Jane) Ziolkowski, Mary (Andy) Barrett, Joan Ziolkowski, Suzy Petrowsky, Tom (Lisa) Ziolkowski and Judy (Gene) Woyak. Further survived by her sister Audrey and brother Ronny (Carol), grandchildren, great grandchildren and relatives. Preceded in death by her husband "Iggy", sons David, Douglas and John, daughters Nancy and Debbie, grandson Bobby, brother Jerry and sisters Judy and Laverne.

Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 3rd, 11:00AM at Our Lady of Divine Providence Parish - St. Casimir Church, 2600 N. Bremen Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212. Memorials may be directed to the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin or the American Diabetes Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Divine Providence Parish - St. Casimir Church
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
