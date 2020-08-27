Esther L. Ziolkowski(Nee Bierman) Welcomed into eternal life August 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving mother of Michael (Yvonne) Ziolkowski, Jim (Kathy) Ziolkowski, Danny (Jane) Ziolkowski, Mary (Andy) Barrett, Joan Ziolkowski, Suzy Petrowsky, Tom (Lisa) Ziolkowski and Judy (Gene) Woyak. Further survived by her sister Audrey and brother Ronny (Carol), grandchildren, great grandchildren and relatives. Preceded in death by her husband "Iggy", sons David, Douglas and John, daughters Nancy and Debbie, grandson Bobby, brother Jerry and sisters Judy and Laverne.Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 3rd, 11:00AM at Our Lady of Divine Providence Parish - St. Casimir Church, 2600 N. Bremen Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212. Memorials may be directed to the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin or the American Diabetes Association.