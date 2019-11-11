|
|
Esther Lauwasser
Mequon - (Nee Fefer) Passed away on Nov. 10, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Lawrence Lauwasser. Loving mother of Jill (John) Mandel, Diana (Larry) Stolberg, and Karen (Barry) Mazin. Proud grandmother of Jeremy and Jacob Mandel; Jocelyn and Preston Stolberg; and Jared, Adam and Jessica Mazin. Dear sister of Leah (the late Henry) Goldberger, Phyllis (Byron) Axel, and the late Joseph (Pat) Fefer. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends.
Funeral service, Tues., Nov. 12 at 1:00 PM at Cong. Beth Israel Ner Tamid, 6880 N. Green Bay Ave., Glendale. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cong. Beth Israel Ner Tamid, Cong. Shalom or the Jewish Community Food Pantry appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019