Michelz, LaVerne Esther (Nee Herte) Age 87, departed this world on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. LaVerne was born January 31, 1931, in Milwaukee, WI to Elmer and Josephine Herte. LaVerne graduated from North Division High School and retired from Master Lock after 22 years of dedicated service. LaVerne was a long-time member of the Order of Eastern Star, Kilbourn Lodge. LaVerne's priority was her family. She was generous and caring to everyone; providing sage advice to her children and their friends so often that she was referred to as "Mom." We love you with all our "Hearts and Livers." LaVerne will be dearly missed by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Arthur Michelz; her children Laura Michelz, Douglas Michelz, and Randall Michelz; her grand-daughters, Carly Michelz, Sema (Tom Andreoni) Taheri, Lauren (Joe) Fieldbinder, and Maisey Michelz; her nieces, nephews, and many friends. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at Three Pillars Senior Living - Village on the Square, 375 State Road 67, Dousman, WI on Saturday, May 4th from 1:00-4:00PM, with a formal sharing of memories at 2:00PM. Memorial donations are welcome and should be made to Riverside Lodge Memory Care, 410 Main Street, Dousman, WI 53118 or Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 6737 West Washington Street, Ste. 2150, West Allis, WI 53214.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019