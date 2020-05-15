Esther Lubar SametzThiensville - May 15, 2020, age 97, passed away peacefully in Mequon, Wisconsin. Born November 19, 1922 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Joseph and Lottie Lubar. She is survived by Robert Sametz, her devoted husband of 72 years, brother Sheldon (Marianne) Lubar, sister Dorothy (the late Donald) Zucker. two sons Rick (Tracy) Sametz and David Sametz and four grandchildren, Brett, Chloe, Noah and Emma.Esther was a kind, compassionate, wonderful mother and wife. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. We will miss Esther, but her love will remain in our hearts.In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Esther Sametz's honor to Milwaukee Jewish Federation.Graveside services will be private.