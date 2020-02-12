|
Esther M. (Jacobson) Blair
Milwaukee - Esther M. (Jacobson) Blair, 91, of Milwaukee and formerly of Coon Valley, died Monday February 10, 2020 in Milwaukee.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020