|
|
Pyter, Esther Malvina (Nee Closser) age 94, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019. Born on March 10, 1924, Esther was raised on a farm in Oconto Falls, Wisconsin with five sisters and one brother. She married Henry Roman Pyter in 1945 and the couple enjoyed 30 years of marriage until Henry's death in 1975. Esther was the loving mother of five children: Randall, Richard (Jackie), Ellen (deceased, Randy Walter), Roberta (Dan Rajchel) and John (deceased). She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held Thursday, March 7 at 11 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2506 N Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa. VIsitation from 9:30 AM until the time of mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019