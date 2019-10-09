Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Esther P. (Richter) Johnson


1923 - 2019
Esther P. (Richter) Johnson
Esther P. (Richter) Johnson

Joined her beloved husband, Eugene on October 4, 2019 at the age of 96.

Mother of David (Patricia), the late Kenneth, and Kathleen Potter.

Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel, Saturday, October 12, 9 AM - 11 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin at 262-238-7740.

Esther was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, an avid Packer, Brewers and Wisconsin Badger fan.

To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
