|
|
Toczek, Esther T. (Nee Witkowski) Peacefully passed away on Friday, February 15th, 2019, at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of the late Ronald Narlock, and Nancy (Richard) Kowalczyk. Dear grandmother of Cynthia, Michael, Mark (Tammy), Andrew (Angie), Susan (Mark), Cheryl, Albert, and Tracy. Great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, February 21st from 10-11AM, followed by the funeral service at 11AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019