Reunited with her loved ones on March 21, 2020 at the age of 101 years. Esther is survived by her nephew Mark (Pat) Tito; nieces Thea (Eric) LaCross and Sandy (Bill) Warmouth; dear friends Karen and Brian Armstrong and other relatives and friends.

She was a proud US Army veteran and worked at the C.J. Zablocki VA Medical Center for over 30 years.

Esther's cremains will be laid to rest at Forest Home Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be held at the Funeral Home at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2020
