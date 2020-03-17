|
Ethan K. Martinez
Milwaukee - Entered into Heaven on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 18. Loving son of Ken (Jenny) Martinez and Dayna Martinez. Cherished brother of Lexi, Mason, Aiden and Marcella. Beloved grandson of Craig & Susan Martinez, David & Diane Ellis, Robert Lorona and Mary Zimmerman. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 23rd from 9:00AM until the time of the 12:00PM Memorial Service at Salem Lutheran Church, 6840 N. 107th St., Milwaukee, WI 53224. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church would be appreciated.
Ethan loved spending time and doing things with his family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020