Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
6840 N. 107th St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
6840 N. 107th St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethan Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethan K. Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethan K. Martinez Notice
Ethan K. Martinez

Milwaukee - Entered into Heaven on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 18. Loving son of Ken (Jenny) Martinez and Dayna Martinez. Cherished brother of Lexi, Mason, Aiden and Marcella. Beloved grandson of Craig & Susan Martinez, David & Diane Ellis, Robert Lorona and Mary Zimmerman. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 23rd from 9:00AM until the time of the 12:00PM Memorial Service at Salem Lutheran Church, 6840 N. 107th St., Milwaukee, WI 53224. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church would be appreciated.

Ethan loved spending time and doing things with his family.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline