Ethel Kirmsse
Milwaukee - Reunited with her husband, Howard Kirmsse, on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Age 104.
Dear mother of William (the late Deanna) Kirmsse and Ellen Kiery. Proud grandmother of Jennifer (Andrew), Amy (Gerry), Rebekah (J.), Erinlynn (David), the late Jeffery, and many great-grandchildren. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 1-2PM. Service at 2PM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park to follow.
Memorials appreciated to Elm Grove Evangelical Lutheran Church.
A special thank you to nurses and staff at the Lutheran Home for their loving care of my mother.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019