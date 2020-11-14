Ethel "Chriss" M. BorkowskiMilwaukee - Passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 88. Born on December 15, 1931, to Joseph and Jadwiga (nee Szablewski). Chriss was a lifelong member of St. Casimir Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her siblings, many friends and relatives. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, November 19, at OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE CATHOLIC CHURCH-ST. CASIMIR SITE, 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff of Bradford Terrace (Eastcastle Place) Chriss' home for the past 9 years.Please see complete obituary notice at: