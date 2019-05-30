Services
Ethel Walker Notice
Walker, Ethel Ethel Dawson Walker found eternal peace on Monday, May 27th. Dear wife of the late George E. Walker and loving mother of Terry Alice Walker. Visitation at Northwest Funeral Chapel, Friday, May 31 from 3PM to 7PM. Family hour 5PM to 6PM. Additional visitation at Calvary Baptist Church, Saturday, June 1, 10AM to 11AM. Service at 11AM. Burial Monday, June 3 at 10AM, at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Pauline Redmond Coggs Foundation, P.O. Box 18577, Milwaukee, WI 53218. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2019
