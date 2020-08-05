Eudallia "Del" J. PiccioneFranklin - (Nee Harmon) Born to Eternal life August 4, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving wife of the late Nicholas Piccione Sr. Beloved mom of Deborah (the late Gene) Vaillancourt, the late Nicholas Jr., Michael Piccione and Joseph (Jeanne) Piccione and Sharon (Rick) Larscheidt. Further survived by her sister-in-law Kathy Harmon grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and her faithful companion Shadow..Eudallia loved playing Bingo with her friends in Florida.A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Roman Catholic Church (1710 W. Bolivar Ave., Milw.) on Friday August 14, 2020 at 11 Am. Interment Graceland Cemetery.