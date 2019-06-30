Services
Eudell A. Bell Notice
Bell, Eudell A. (Nee Combs) Of Milwaukee, Went home to her husband on June 27, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Wilson Bell. Loving mother of Barbara (Tom) Krebsbach, the late Diana (Tom) Chipman, and James Bell. Proud grandmother of Tammy Lynch, Jennifer (Matt) Krueger, Kelly (Danny) Priefer, Sherry (Danny) Brown, James (Laura) Bell, and Jason (Tammi) Chipman. Great-grandmother of Jake, Ella, Tyler Ann, Miles, Seth, Cole, Van, Reagan, Cain, Nathan, Drew, Ilsa, Violet, and Taelyn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service on Wednesday, July 3, at 12:00PM at the funeral home chapel. Memorial gathering from 11:00AM until time of service. Interment private.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
