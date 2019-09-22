Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
12130 W. Center Street
Wauwatosa, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
12130 W. Center Street
Wauwatosa, WI
Eugene A. "Gene" Bednar

Eugene A. "Gene" Bednar Notice
Eugene A. "Gene" Bednar

Wauwatosa - Of Wauwatosa, passed away Saturday September14, 2019 at the age of 88.

Gene is survived by his daughter Bridget (Dave Wilson) Lueck, two granddaughters Stephanie Lueck and Heather Lueck, one great -granddaughter (Kiera): siblings Rita, Fran, Alan, Bernadette and many more family and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Bednar and siblings Elizabeth, MaryAnn and Janice, as well as his parents Louis and Grace Bednar.

Gene was a kind and gentle soul who loved his cars and helping others. He was a founding member of the Badger Region Cadillac & LaSalle Club and enjoyed watching the club grow over the years. When he wasn't volunteering at the Wauwatosa Wheaton Franciscan Campus, his favorite activity by far was taking care of his lawn.

Visitation will be on Saturday September 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12130 W. Center Street, Wauwatosa 53222, from 10:00 - 11:00 am with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
