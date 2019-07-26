Services
Eugene A. La Plant

La Plant, Eugene A. Reunited with his wife, Marion, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, age 91. Beloved father of David (Sharon), Sandra Kubricky, Douglas (Michele), Vicki (Thomas) Schamens, Richard (Joyce) Vertz, Donald (Theresa) Vertz and the late Eugene Arthur La Plant Jr. Loved by 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Doris and Donald. Further loved by other family and friends. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 11-12:45PM. Service at 1PM. Rest now, Dad, we love you. You will always be in our hearts.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2019
