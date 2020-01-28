|
Eugene Arnold Heinen "Gene"
Milwaukee, WI - Entered into eternal life on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at age 97 yrs. Beloved husband of Marian (Nee Kannapinn) for 66 years. Dearest dad of Kathleen (Robb) Thoren and William "Bill" (Sheila). Cherished grandpa of Arika (Nathan) Kohls, Sarah (Tom) Tobolski, Benjamin (Rita) Heinen; Tim Thoren and Amanda Thoren. Loving Great-Grandpa of Weston, Ledger, Monroe, and Pierce Kohls; Beau, Rosalie, and Bear Tobolski, and Harper Mae Heinen. Son of the late Leopold and Gertrude (Nee Damask) Heinen. Brother of Phyllis, and the late Betty (Ernest) Edwards, Audrey (Ted) Drew, and Jack. Brother-in-law of Kathryn Heinen, Shirley Smith, and JoAnn (the late William) Kannapinn. Son-in-law of the late William and Frieda Kannapinn. Also survived by dear friend Connie, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gene was an Army Air Corp WWII veteran and proud participant of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. "Each day is a bonus." A special thank you to the staff at Clifden Court and Horizon Hospice.
A celebration of Gene's life will occur on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Oak Creek Assembly of God Church (7311 S. 13th st.) Visitation from 1030AM until time of service 12PM. Internment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oak Creek Assembly of God appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020