Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Oak Creek Assembly of God Church
7311 S. 13th st.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Oak Creek Assembly of God Church
7311 S. 13th st.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Heinen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Arnold "Gene" Heinen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Arnold "Gene" Heinen Notice
Eugene Arnold Heinen "Gene"

Milwaukee, WI - Entered into eternal life on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at age 97 yrs. Beloved husband of Marian (Nee Kannapinn) for 66 years. Dearest dad of Kathleen (Robb) Thoren and William "Bill" (Sheila). Cherished grandpa of Arika (Nathan) Kohls, Sarah (Tom) Tobolski, Benjamin (Rita) Heinen; Tim Thoren and Amanda Thoren. Loving Great-Grandpa of Weston, Ledger, Monroe, and Pierce Kohls; Beau, Rosalie, and Bear Tobolski, and Harper Mae Heinen. Son of the late Leopold and Gertrude (Nee Damask) Heinen. Brother of Phyllis, and the late Betty (Ernest) Edwards, Audrey (Ted) Drew, and Jack. Brother-in-law of Kathryn Heinen, Shirley Smith, and JoAnn (the late William) Kannapinn. Son-in-law of the late William and Frieda Kannapinn. Also survived by dear friend Connie, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gene was an Army Air Corp WWII veteran and proud participant of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. "Each day is a bonus." A special thank you to the staff at Clifden Court and Horizon Hospice.

A celebration of Gene's life will occur on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Oak Creek Assembly of God Church (7311 S. 13th st.) Visitation from 1030AM until time of service 12PM. Internment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oak Creek Assembly of God appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline